Pro football league unveils Memphis team name, logo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Alliance of American Football unveiled logos and names for four of its teams this morning, including the new Memphis team.
Memphis Express is the new franchise in the Bluff City, paying homage to the city's status as a hub for FedEx.
The Memphis Express logo includes a plane flying forward, with navy and red colors.
The AAF launches its inaugural season early next year, with the Express playing their home games at the Liberty Bowl under head coach Mike Singletary.
There are already 33 players on the Express roster, including several former Memphis Tigers and ex-Tennessee Titans and LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.