Protesters take to the streets outside MPD Airways precinct

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Protesters gathered outside the Airways Police precinct demanding justice after a Memphis police officer shot a man during a traffic stop.
The protest comes after Director Rallings said the police officer who shot Martavious Banks on Monday night did not activate his body camera.
The relationship between citizens and police officers have become contentious after Director Rallings announced he wasn't confident protocol was followed.
There was no body cam or dash cam video of the shooting.
"It’s very clear it’s malicious intent due to the premeditation action of them deactivating the camera,” said protester Theryn C. Bond.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich made the decision with Rallings on Tuesday to call in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to look into the case.
"I think what it does is give the public a sense that independent eyes are looking at this matter that's important when we're talking about officer-involved shootings,” Weirich said.
Weirich said the TBI investigation can take anywhere from two weeks to two months.
However, a TBI investigation did not satisfy this crowd.
"I’m not satisfied with police investigating police,” said protester Kermit Moore. “I’d like to see our citizens review board being able to do what they are supposed to do instead of being handcuffed and pushed to the side.”
Crowds took to the streets, blocking off portions of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Gil, near where Banks was shot.
Several protesters were also arrested. This is an ongoing story; stay tuned for more updates.
