Redbirds pull off improbable championship with team gutted by Cardinals

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are partly back in town, and partly scattered across the country after an incredible run to a AAA Championship.
The Redbirds have won 187 games over the last two seasons, winning the PCL Crown for the second straight year.
It’s all made even more amazing by the fact 66 players wore the Redbirds uniform this year, allmanaged to victory by Redbirds Skipper Stubby Clapp.
As true of all Minor League Baseball, the team exists primarily to service the Major League Club, and the folks in St. Louis are duly taking note.
“When you look at specifically what Memphis was able to do, especially back in the early summer, May, June, July, when they were as much as 40 games over .500, we really paid special attention to them," Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said. "And then we raided their pitching staff, and it’s a credit to Stubby and his staff they were still able to do what they did here in Memphis; we admire what’s happening.”
The Redbirds and Cardinals will play an exhibition match before the start of next year’s regular season March 25 at AutoZone Park.
