Staying hot to end week, rain chances this weekend

Summer is still trying to hang on! Afternoon highs will reach into the middle 90s and we will see heat index values reach into the 100s. Caution is urged when going outside, especially during the hottest part of the day.
We still have sunny conditions, driving the warm weather into the region, along with south winds that stick with us overnight. Lows will dip into the 70s region wide with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to build, as will rain chances as we move into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 75.
FRIDAY: The heat and humidity will stick around for Friday with afternoon highs warming near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Rain will not be widespread, so it should not be a big issue for plans. We will remain partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening on Friday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mostly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with some peeks of sunshine. Rain chances really look to build this weekend as a weak cold front starts to impact the region. The best chance for rain will be in regions north of I-40. Rainfall totals will be less than half of an inch in most areas. We are not looking like an all-day rain event this weekend but passing showers each day. Highs will lower into the lower to middle 80s this weekend with lows in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The front will remain stalled near the area on Monday and Tuesday, so rain will be possible at the start of next week as well. We will finally see the rain chances push out of the region on Wednesday, which means we have a high chance for rain that day as a cold front pushes south of the region. Highs will stay in the middle 80s all week and we should have lower humidity once the front moves south. Overnight lows will hover close to 70 degrees each night next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX