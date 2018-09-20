Staying hot to end week, rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: The front will remain stalled near the area on Monday and Tuesday, so rain will be possible at the start of next week as well. We will finally see the rain chances push out of the region on Wednesday, which means we have a high chance for rain that day as a cold front pushes south of the region. Highs will stay in the middle 80s all week and we should have lower humidity once the front moves south. Overnight lows will hover close to 70 degrees each night next week.