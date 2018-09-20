Tickets available for Memphis gubernatorial debate

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The candidates vying to be the next Governor of Tennessee will debate on WMC Action News 5 on October 2, and a limited number of tickets are now available for the event.
This will be the only gubernatorial debate in Memphis and will be held at the Rose Theatre on the University of Memphis campus at 6 p.m.
Attendees must be in their seats by 5:30 p.m.
Karl Dean and Bill Lee will discuss issues affecting Mid-Southerners.
The debate will be moderated by WMC Action News 5's Joe Birch and The Commercial Appeal's David Waters.
Click here to reserve your ticket.
If you would like to submit questions for the debate, click here.
