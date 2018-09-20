Tomorrow will be another scorcher

Tonight will be mostly clear with 5 mph southeast winds and a low of 75. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with 5 mph south winds and a high of 94.
THIS WEEK: We’re in for another hot day tomorrow with temperatures well above average and heat indices at or above 100. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with showers developing by the evening and overnight. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday at 8:54 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s with lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the low 80s with overnight lows again near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of scattered showers and highs in the mid-80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
