Two-day rally protesting removal of Confederate statues begins Friday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A two-day Confederate rally is scheduled to start Friday in Memphis.
Memphis Police Department said organizers of Friday’s rally met with the department ahead of the two-day protest.
WMC Action News 5 checked with the City of Memphis and still no permit was requested.
The rally is said to be in protest of the removal of Memphis' Confederate statues last December.
The demonstration has been on the calendar for September 21 and 22 for weeks.
It’s something Memphis law enforcement is monitoring.
“We are going to support anyone’s right to protest. It must be done in a law abiding manner, and the first step is to pull a permit on it,” Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.
Details of what the rally will bring are vague in the Facebook event and videos, though elected officials involved in the removal of the statues last year are mentioned by name.
“We don’t know exactly what is planned, but the citizens should know that the Memphis Police Department is always working. And we are prepared. I will deploy the adequate number of officers to any areas that we deem fit to maintain public safety,” Rallings said.
MPD said it’s ready to partner with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for additional resources if needed.
Confederate 901 asked its supporters to gather in West Memphis before traveling into the city.
West Memphis Police said they are aware of the meeting spot and will be closely monitoring things.
