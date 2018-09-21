Approaching front brings rain & cooler temps

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and highs again in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.