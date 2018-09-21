Approaching front brings rain & cooler temps

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 75
TOMORROW: Isolated Storms WIND: SW 510 HIGH: 90
THIS WEEK: A cold front is moving toward the Mid-South as a steady stream of Gulf moisture flows into the area. Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow and isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day and evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday night with lows falling into the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and a few storms will remain through the day Saturday with afternoon highs only reaching 80 and overnight lows falling to near 70. Fall begins at 8:54 PM Saturday evening and will likely be ushered in with rain which will continue overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the low 80s with overnight lows again near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and highs again in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
