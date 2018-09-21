Call for nominations, adult software engineering boot camp

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The non-profit group CodeCrew has opened nominations for its second Code School boot camp to teach students the basics needed to become software engineers.
“Until our Code School launched in July, Memphis was the largest city in the country without such a coding boot camp,” explained Meka Egwuekwe, CodeCrew's Executive Director.
The computer science and tech mentoring organization set a September 30, 2018 deadline to nominate another person or yourself for the upcoming January 2019 class.
This time around, they're also lifting their previous age range for applications. Now, anyone with a high school diploma or GED is eligible for the six-month program that meets Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“With the success of our first cohort and with so many open positions in companies large and small, we have broadened our intake process to further address this tremendous demand in our next cohort,” Egwuekwe further explained.
The curriculum includes:
- Python/Django
- Java
- JavaScript;
- Front-end development with HTML/CSS and React.js
- Back-end development including relational and non-relational databases
- Node.js
- REST APIs
CodeCrew Code School has no upfront costs. Upon graduation, students are introduced to potential employers through an interview. If they land a job, students "enter into an income sharing agreement where CodeCrew receives a small percentage of their salary for three years, only if that salary exceeds a monthly rate equivalent to $35,000 annually."
To make a nomination for CodeCrew Code School, click on this link.
CodeCrew launched in May 2015 as a summer camp at the Lester Community Center. Since then, the program has mentored more than a thousand Memphis students with classes ranging from web and mobile app development to robotics and drone programming.
If you have any questions about the program, email the team at team@code-crew.org or call 901-229-1720.
