Campaign collects feminine neccessity products for students in need

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Nearly 1 in 5 American girls have missed schools due to a lack of period protection, according to recent data released by a popular feminine hygiene products brand.
Missed schools equals missed opportunities.
It's an issue happening not only in Memphis, but across the country referred to as "period poverty.”
Shelby County Schools held a necessity drive this month to collect items to support girls.
Angela Wright and two other women, Candice Grose and Audreen Hatcher, wanted to do more.
“I went to East High School and I taught within the district,” Wright said. “I'm standing here in front of Booker T. Washington High School. My father graduated from here and I taught here several years. In my classroom I would keep products so if they needed some they could get them.”
The ladies are hosting the Queens Need Campaign, collecting feminine products at several locations across the city.
“Tampons, pads, feminine wipes, things of that nature,” Wright said.
Donations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 28.
“We added one for this weekend because we realized that some people might need to shop and deliver their products then, so Slice of Soul will be accepting donations throughout the weekend,” Wright said.
Wright said it's about making education a priority and giving girls the confidence they need to succeed.
“We know truancy affects grades and then that later affects opportunities for the colleges they can get into and what jobs they can get later,” Wright said. “We don’t want something as natural as a menstrual cycle to stop them from opportunities later in life.”
If you want to donate any feminine hygiene products, you can drop them off at the following locations:
- Preferred Title and Escrow - 7894 Winchester Road
- Kevin White State Farm - 2861 Poplar Avenue
- Leslie Johnson State Farm - 7981 Dexter Road
- Misty Rosser White State Farm - 3872 Elvis Presley Boulevard
