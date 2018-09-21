Confederate 901 rally underway in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A two-day Confederate rally began in Memphis on Friday.
Supporters are gathering in the Bluff City to protest the removal of Confederate statues last December.
The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from the UT Health Sciences Park, along with a statue of Jefferson Davis from Memphis Park downtown.
The park where the Forrest statue once stood will be closed through Sunday morning.
Memphis police officials say organizers met with the department ahead this weekend's protest and said they will monitor the situation.
“We don't know exactly what is planned, but the citizens should know that the Memphis Police Department is always working,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings. “And we are prepared. I will deploy the adequate number of officers to any areas that we deem fit to maintain public safety.”
Police said they are ready to partner with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for additional resources if needed.
