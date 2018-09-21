DeSoto Central High School evacuated due to bomb threat

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - DeSoto Central High School was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat.
Southaven Police Department is investigating the threat.
DeSoto County Schools officials said a letter was shared with police that had the threat on it.
Police made the decision to evacuate the school to ensure everyone inside was safe.
Police will continue to search the building before students and teachers can go back in. Students are being moved to DeSoto Central Middle School while investigators search the building.
Classes will resume at the high school when police deem the building safe.
