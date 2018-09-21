Drop in temperatures, weekend rain chances

We will have one more hot and humid day before temperatures drop down for the weekend. It will be partly cloudy today with a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Highs today will reach the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.
A cold front will approach the Mid-South late tonight, so rain chances will increase after midnight. Scattered showers and storms will be likely over the weekend. Although it will not be non-stop rain, you should still prepare for the potential of multiple rounds of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s over the weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 71.
NEXT WEEK: The front will lift back north as a warm front on Sunday and sit close enough to give us a few scattered storms on Monday. Temperatures will jump back to the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and give us a high chance for rain. The front will finally push east by Thursday, so a drier pattern is in place for the end of the week. Behind the front, highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s and we will finally start feeling like Fall. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB