Drop in temperatures, weekend rain chances

NEXT WEEK: The front will lift back north as a warm front on Sunday and sit close enough to give us a few scattered storms on Monday. Temperatures will jump back to the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and give us a high chance for rain. The front will finally push east by Thursday, so a drier pattern is in place for the end of the week. Behind the front, highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s and we will finally start feeling like Fall. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.