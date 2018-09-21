Family member of MPA president part of officer-involved shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Protecting and serving is in Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams' family blood.
Williams is married to a Memphis police officer, and his son just joined the force in 2016.
In a Facebook video, MPA Vice President Essica Littlejohn said Mike Williams won’t be involved with the investigation into Monday night’s police shooting of 25-year-old Martavious Banks during a traffic stop.
“When the ID of the officers is released, either by the TBI or the Memphis Police Department, the public will learn that one of the officers is a family member of MPA President Mike Williams,” Littlejohn said.
“We want to make sure that the public trusts that law enforcement shooting is very serious and that we’re gong to fully investigate that,” Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.
By phone Thursday, Williams declined comment, saying “I’ve got to step far back from this one.”
“In the absence of confirmed facts, it is not helpful for anyone to make comments or judgements based on unsubstantial assumptions,” Littlejohn said.
Williams declined to confirm which of his family members is under investigation by the TBI and MPD, but Tuesday night he told Joyce Peterson when officers are involved in critical situations, they may not have time or opportunity to activate their body cams.
“It is something they have to get used to,” he said.
