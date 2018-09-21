5 Great Things: Redbirds become AAA champs, St. Jude wedding, MAS includes heartworm treatment to adoption fees

For better or for worse--those vows have a personal meaning for newlyweds Joel and Lindsey Alsup. The couple met as patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the 1990s. Joel was diagnosed with bone cancer and Lindsey with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The rare experience sparked a unique friendship but, the duo ended up going their separate ways and losing touch. Years later, both made their way back to the hospital that saved their lives. This time, they were not patients but employees. Their friendship was rekindled when Lindsey accepted a job at ALSAC in 2004 and was introduced to many people, including former patients -- one being Joel. The rest is history. Lindsey and Joel tied the knot on Sept. 1, better known to Memphians as “901 Day.” The date was made extra special because it was the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The ceremony was held at the gold-domed Danny Thomas/ALSAC pavilion, and from the venue to the people, there were touches of St. Jude everywhere.