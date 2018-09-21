5 Great Things: Redbirds become AAA champs, St. Jude wedding, MAS includes heartworm treatment to adoption fees

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is up and running through September 30, a well-deserved treat after a week of Great Things that happened in the Mid-South.
Here are 5 Great Things from earlier this week:
A group of Mid-Southerners tired of seeing endless stories about violence in our community is trying to do something about it. At Crosstown Concourse in Midtown Memphis, Gio Lopez, training director for the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, taught a course on non-violent communication. That was the first event in a week-long series of activities planned by members of a grassroots organization called Campaign Non-Violence. As cities around the world grapple with crime and violence, and its devastating impact on families and communities, CNV has grown from 200 local groups around the country to more than 2000 across the globe.
For the first time, the Memphis Animal Shelter is including heartworm treatment in their adoption fee for dogs who test positive for heartworms. According to MAS, about half of the adult dogs coming into the shelter test positive, which is fatal to dogs if not treated. Heartworms are spread by mosquitoes, making dogs in the South particularly likely to become infected. The medications, supplies, and veterinarian time for heartworm treatment will cost MAS about $200 per dog.
The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home will be located in Lakeland, Tennessee. The city decided to wave all building permit fees except for sewer connection fees to make way for the Dream Home. The Lakeland Board of Commissioners will also donate $10,000 in support of the St. Jude Dream Home.
For better or for worse--those vows have a personal meaning for newlyweds Joel and Lindsey Alsup. The couple met as patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the 1990s. Joel was diagnosed with bone cancer and Lindsey with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The rare experience sparked a unique friendship but, the duo ended up going their separate ways and losing touch. Years later, both made their way back to the hospital that saved their lives. This time, they were not patients but employees. Their friendship was rekindled when Lindsey accepted a job at ALSAC in 2004 and was introduced to many people, including former patients -- one being Joel. The rest is history. Lindsey and Joel tied the knot on Sept. 1, better known to Memphians as “901 Day.” The date was made extra special because it was the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The ceremony was held at the gold-domed Danny Thomas/ALSAC pavilion, and from the venue to the people, there were touches of St. Jude everywhere.
The Memphis Redbirds are partly back in town, and partly scattered across the country after an incredible run to a AAA Championship. The Redbirds won 187 games over the last two seasons, winning the PCL Crown for the second straight year. It’s all made even more amazing by the fact that 66 players wore the Redbirds uniform this year, all managed to victory by Redbirds Skipper Stubby Clapp. As true of all Minor League Baseball, the team exists primarily to service the Major League Club, and the folks in St. Louis are duly taking note.
