I-240 will close again this weekend for road work

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another round of the MemFix 4 project will bring road closures on Interstate 240 this weekend.
Poplar Avenue will stay open, but I-240 will close in that area from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes will close.
All interstate traffic will be detoured around the north I-40 loop and the south I-240 loop.
The Poplar Avenue widening project will begin Monday and continue for four months. The project will widen westbound lanes of the road from Yates Road to near the entrance of Memorial Park.
This will require partial lane restrictions during that time.
There will be even more I-240 closures in October, but those will be announced later.
