IKEA Memphis cutting down its store hours

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In December 2016, the highly-anticipated IKEA Memphis opened its doors.
Nearly two years later, however, the store is cutting down its hours of operation.
A spokesperson with IKEA said they're bringing these new fall/spring hours to the Memphis store to better serve the needs of local customers.
Starting October 1, IKEA Memphis will be rolling out new store hours. It will now be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Customers like Ari Morris say the change won't affect her much.
Parent Ari Morris typically goes to IKEA Memphis for a little down time.
"I can drop her off at the children's place and then go sit for one hour and it's wonderful,” Morris said.
Luther and Mary Williams took a trip to IKEA for the first time Friday. They said the new hours would work with their schedule since they drove more than an hour to visit the store.
"I'm not an early bird,” Mary said. “I don't like getting up early so the hours would be perfect for me at 11."
IKEA sent WMC Action News 5 this statement:
WMC asked for clarification on why the hours were cut down, but we didn’t hear back.
