LIVE: Mayor Strickland discusses officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland discussed the recent officer-involved shooting of Martavious Banks for the first time Friday.
Strickland called the actions of the officers turning their body cameras off “disturbing, unacceptable, and inexcusable.” He said the actions will not be tolerated and has charged his team with getting to the bottom of it.
Strickland said Memphis Police Department is investigating the officers and the cameras while Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is investigating the actual shooting.
Strickland said he has full trust in police director Mike Rallings and backs his decision to defer the investigation over to TBI.
