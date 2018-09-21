MATA expands use of predictive technology

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Wouldn’t it be nice to know your car – or better yet, a bus – was going to break down before it actually happened?
A Memphis start-up is behind new predictive technology that MATA is now putting to use to improve efficiency.
“We’re going to know via the data before a bus operator realize there’s a type of problem aboard the bus,” said Gary Rosenfeld, CEO, Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA).
The unit from Memphis start-up Preteckt analyzes data from every sensor on the bus while it’s running, searching for anything that might fail. It’s plugged in at the front of the bus.
Alerts are sent to a computer, where MATA officials can judge the severity and see whether they need to take the bus off the road immediately.
Rosenfeld said the data collection will reduce the instances of a bus breakdown mid-service, which can be costly for both MATA and its customers, especially if a wrecker has to be called.
“The biggest issue is the cost of our customers’ time. If we have a bus break down, and there’s customers on board, they’re negatively affected. We’ll ruin their day,” said Rosenfeld.
MATA started using the Preteckt unit during an initial trial period on 20 buses. Now, they are deploying to all 180 buses in their fleet at a cost of roughly $35,000 annually.
“The case for growing the company in Memphis was much better than anywhere else we could look at,” said Ken Sills, CEO and co-founder of Preteckt.
Sills is CEO and co-founder of Preteckt and moved the start-up to Memphis to work with business accelerator Start Co. He said a real savings for a company with a large fleet is the ability to save time when it comes to diagnosing issues.
“While it’s on the road, we have access to the same sensors, to the same data, that the diagnosis is being done in the garage with,” Sills said. “So that allows us to do pre-diagnosis services down to the exact part that needs to be changed, before it even hits the shop.”
Sills said they’ve seen success with various customers with fleets like MATA’s. Now the technology is also getting interest from vehicle manufacturers.
MATA’s CEO said the agency will also use the new county mayor and commissioners to once again start a conversation about improving mass transit. The city provides funds to MATA, but Shelby County does not.
Rosenfeld said the problem with MATA’s route structure is that currently it’s designed to cover more of the county but less frequently, which means sometimes a round trip can take hours.
