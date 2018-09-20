Pizza Inn responds after ADH warns of possible Hep A at Jonesboro restaurant

Our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We were recently informed that an employee at our Jonesboro, Ark. location has tested positive for Hepatitis A. That employee is now being medically treated and the entire restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In addition, all employees have been vaccinated and we have had no other reports of any illnesses linked to this location. We will continue to monitor Health Department reports and guidance.

Jami Zimmerman, Champion Management