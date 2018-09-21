Shelby County Commission unveils new modernization plan for Regional One

“Regional One Health’s main campus in the medical district is comprised of several buildings providing inpatient and outpatient health services to this community. This location is home to specialized services in trauma, burn, neonatal care and high-risk obstetrics that are unique in this region. The buildings on this campus are aging and in need of modernization. Regional One Health looks forward to working with our Shelby County leaders to address the facility needs. We appreciate their support and interest in meeting these needs for the health of this community. We are committed to remaining in the medical district and creating efficient spaces to provide quality patient care.”