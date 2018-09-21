Shelby County considers replacing old voting machines

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After 18 years, the old Diebold voting machines are beginning to show their age moving very slowly when votes are tabulated. Now the County is looking at some brand new up to date voting machines.
Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said just after that election it is clear Shelby County needs to get some new voting machines.
“There is newer technology that is a lot faster. The machines themselves like I said are getting a little cranky,” she said.
John Hastings with Dominion Voting systems showed his product to Janice Broach. It is a touch screen that’s simple to use and the paper is on a reel.
“You don’t even have to touch the paper. Your results are verifiable on paper,” he said. “It’s an off the shelf product you are able to save the voter and the taxpayer money. The parts and pieces to operate it are inexpensive.”
Whichever machine is chosen, the price will likely be from $9-12 million.
Barry Herron with Unisyn Voting has a machine with a paper ballot that a voter can touch.
“The advantage of this system is its so simple to set up for the poll worker. You take it out of its case, plug it in, turn it on. It’s ready for voting,” he said.
Herron said the votes can be counted faster than with the old Diebold machines--a perk all of these machines have and likely one voters dream of.
No word on which machine the Election Commission liked the best. The Shelby County Commission will have to approve the money for the purchase.
