Stepfather accused of whipping stepson, 6, to death appears in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A stepfather is in jail, accused of whipping his stepson to death.
A police affidavit says Donald Rich used a belt and extension cord to whip the 6-year-old boy on Wednesday.
Rich’s initial hearing was held Friday, Sept. 21.
While his charges were being read in a Shelby County courtroom, all Rich did was shake his head. Rich is charged with aggravated child abuse endangerment, aggravated child abuse neglect and aggravated child abuse treatment.
His bond was set Friday at $275,000. “All he's got to do is pray and ask God for forgiveness,” said neighbor Timothy Thomas. According to the affidavit, police were called to the apartment complex off Raines Road near Millbranch just before 6 p.m. Wednesday because a 6-year-old boy was unresponsive.
Less than an hour, later the little boy was pronounced dead.
Police say during an initial investigation Rich told them the boy started throwing up then became unresponsive.
Hospital staff noted the child had both fresh wounds and some which had healed. They say they were consistent with being hit by an extension cord.
Later, police said Rich admitted to hitting the boy with a cord and also a belt. “It was about at least 15 police cars and crime scene,” said neighbor Linda White.
White and Thomas lived near Rich and the child's mother. They say the two fought a lot, but for the most part had pleasant encounters with them and the kids.
Neither of them ever expected this. “One don’t know how it feels to lose a child unless it’s yours,” Thomas said.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.