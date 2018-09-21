Temperatures go down, rain chances go up this weekend

Another hot and humid day in the Mid-South today and then we will see a drop of temperatures this weekend. It will be partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening with afternoon highs reaching into the lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s by this afternoon. Rain chances will build into the evening and will linger into the weekend, thanks to a cold front. Lows will dip into the lower 70s tonight with mainly cloudy skies and some showers in the forecast. Winds will shift from the southwest during the day to the northeast as we move into tonight and through the weekend as our front stalls over the Mid-South.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 71.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scattered showers and storms will linger into the weekend. While non-stop rain is not expected, you will still need to prepare for the potential of multiple rounds of showers. Right now, rain on Saturday look mainly north of I-40 during the afternoon, that rain chance shifts south of I-40 on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend. Have the rain gear handy this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The front that brings us rain this weekend will then lift north as a warm front next week. It will sit close enough on Monday to give us a few scattered showers or storms Monday. Afternoon highs will jump back into the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Yet another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and that will give us higher chances for rain than what we will see to start the week. The front will push east of the region Thursday, that will give us a bit drier pattern to end the week. Behind the front, afternoon highs will drop into the upper 70s and we will start to finally feel like fall. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through next week.
