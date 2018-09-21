Temperatures go down, rain chances go up this weekend

NEXT WEEK: The front that brings us rain this weekend will then lift north as a warm front next week. It will sit close enough on Monday to give us a few scattered showers or storms Monday. Afternoon highs will jump back into the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Yet another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and that will give us higher chances for rain than what we will see to start the week. The front will push east of the region Thursday, that will give us a bit drier pattern to end the week. Behind the front, afternoon highs will drop into the upper 70s and we will start to finally feel like fall. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through next week.