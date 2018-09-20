War Memorial stadium gets $60K for metal detectors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - More than $60,000 will be spent to upgrade security at a Little Rock stadium after thousands of attendees fled the stands during a high school football game amid false rumors of gunfire.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently authorized the discretionary funds to install 18 metal detectors at the War Memorial Stadium.
Parks and Tourism Department Executive Director Kane Webb says the stadium will also ban loitering in the concourse and implement a clear bag policy following the Aug. 25 incident , which is still under investigation.
Webb says the changes will speed up the time it takes to enter the stadium while maintaining the highest level of security.
Webb is hopeful the metal detectors will be installed before the Arkansas Razorbacks play the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 13.
