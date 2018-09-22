Bow season starts this weekend in Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Bow season opens Saturday to kick off deer hunting in Arkansas.
Hunters need to make sure they’ve got their hunting license and tags ready before going out.
They also need to make sure they have the right safety measures in place, especially if they plan to use a tree stand.
Jeffrey McMullin with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission told Region 8 News that one of the biggest hunting related incidents Game and Fish sees is tree stand falls.
“People need to be aware that if they’re going to be in an elevated tree stand, have the proper equipment on so if they do fall it will keep them from getting hurt.” said McMullin.
McMullin that while a lot of hunters will be headed out to private land, they don’t want people to forget Wildlife Management Areas are an option.
“We have a lot of public land opportunities.” said McMullin, “We’re encouraging people to get involved with the outdoors, and so just about every county in the state of Arkansas has public land that they can take advantage of.”
McMullin did say that if hunters plan to hunt on WMA’s, they need to get a Wildlife Management Area permit, and look at the Game and Fish regulation book online to see the specific boundaries for the WMA they choose.
Hunters who choose to hunt private land need written permission.
Hunting with a bow in Arkansas is legal through February, so hunters will have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the season.
To get your hunting license, WMA permit or to see the regulation book, visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website.
