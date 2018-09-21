Clinton High School student gets perfect score on ACT...TWICE

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Clinton High School student has completed a rare feat!
Senior Clark Hensley made a perfect score on the ACT test not once, but TWICE. After utilizing the school’s ACT prep course and studying on his own, he decided to take a stab at the ACT. He made a perfect score of 36 on his first attempt last year.
He ended up taking the test a second time during the school’s ACT day and learned he made a perfect score again.
Now it’s time to wait for the college offers to roll in. Hensley says he’s not sure which college he wants to attend yet but he plans to major in the STEM field.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.