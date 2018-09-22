Decision 2018: Ballot measure would repeal instant runoffs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Is a measure on the November ballot designed to mislead Memphis voters?
That's what some critics are saying about confusing language related to runoff elections.
No doubt about it – those referendum questions on a ballot can be confusing.
However, one legal expert says wording on a question set to appear on the November general ballot is unnecessarily hard to understand.
“The voters are being left completely out to sea on this and I believe it's deliberate,” said Steve Mulroy.
“You don't know what they're about and you just take a stab at it and you guess yay or nay,” said voter E. McKinley.
Instant run-off voting was supposed to begin next year, but last year the Memphis City Council added a referendum that could let voters repeal it.
An instant run-off is a ranked voting system where voters make a first, second, and third choice. If your first choice doesn’t win, your vote automatically moves to your second choice.
“That way if no one candidate got a majority rather than having to come back for a whole second run-off election four weeks later, you can use the rankings to decide who had a majority,” Mulroy said.
However, Mulroy said voters may not understand what they're voting for.
The language reads in part “to restore the election procedure existing prior to the 2008 amendment for all city offices and expressly retaining the 1991 federal ruling.”
“First thing they're going to be confused because it's a bunch of legal ease in not plain English,” Mulroy said.
We asked people if they understood what they were voting for. “It seemed complicated to me,” said Sid Wood.
Wood says he's done his research on this and is voting no so we can start Instant Running Voting next year.
“To me that's a little too indefinite to me because you can end up with number three and you really don't want number three,” McKinley said.
After further explanation, McKinley said she’s voting “Yes”.
Edmund Ford, who sponsored that referendum to repeal Instant Run-off Elections, said no one mentioned confusion when the language was approved more than nine months ago.
He’s encouraging voters to vote yes in November because he says Instant run-off voting disenfranchises voters.
