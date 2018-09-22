Fake 911 calls report shooting, stabbing at Central Library

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It was a chilling call to police – a man said his son and a friend had been shot at the Central Library on Poplar Avenue.
The problem was that the call and another that followed were fake.
The calls took up almost nine minutes of valuable time from the professional 911 operators, who were trying to determine the emergency and give the caller advice on how to help the so-called injured person.
On Aug. 27, a caller tells the Memphis 911 operator he was in front of the main library when his son and his son’s friend were shot.
He stayed on the phone for the fire department. After the operator got more information, the caller hung up.
The next morning, there was another call to 911 with a different emergency again at the main library.
The caller said a Hispanic man stabbed the woman. After a little more conversation, the 911 operator became suspicious.
Fire and police operators dispatched an ambulance and the police to the main library. It didn’t take long for emergency responders to realize it was all a hoax.
So, those hoax calls took up valuable time from 911 operators and first responders.
At this time officials don’t why the man made the call or why he targeted the library.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to contact police.
