Friday Football Fever: Week 6 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 6 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Collierville defeated Wooddale 42-0.
St. Benedict beat Manassas 42-0.
Lausanne defeated St. George’s 55-14.
Whitehaven defeated Hamilton 76-0.
Evangelical Christian School beat Nashville Battle Ground Academy 20-7
Trezevant 20 @ Ensworth 48
Olive Branch 26 @Saltillo 6
Mantachie 20 @ Macon Road Baptist 42
Center Hill 3 @ Grenada 24
White Station 35 @ Bartlett 14
Nash BGA 7 @ ECS 20
MUS 54 @ Haywood 28
Middle College 12 @ South Gibson 65
Southwind 50 @ Bolton 0
East High 0 @ CBHS 69
Fairley 6 @ Central 40
Sheffield 0 @ Cordova 36
MLK Prep 0 @ Harding Academy 48
FACS 0 @ USJ 35
Fayette-Ware 7 @ Ripley 42
Horn Lake 45 @ South Panola 13
