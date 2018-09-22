Friday Football Fever: Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Friday Football Fever: Week 6 Scores and Highlights
By Sudu Upadhyay | September 21, 2018 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 10:58 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 6 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Collierville defeated Wooddale 42-0.

Highlights:

Wooddale vs. Collierville

St. Benedict beat Manassas 42-0.

Highlights:

St. Benedict v. Manassas

Lausanne defeated St. George’s 55-14.

Highlights:

Lausanne vs. St. George’s

Whitehaven defeated Hamilton 76-0.

Highlights:

Hamilton vs. Whitehaven

Evangelical Christian School beat Nashville Battle Ground Academy 20-7

Highlights:

Nash BGA vs. ECS

Final Scores:

Trezevant 20 @ Ensworth 48

Olive Branch 26 @Saltillo 6

Mantachie 20 @ Macon Road Baptist 42

Center Hill 3 @ Grenada 24

White Station 35 @ Bartlett 14

Nash BGA 7 @ ECS 20

MUS 54 @ Haywood 28

Middle College 12 @ South Gibson 65

Southwind 50 @ Bolton 0

East High 0 @ CBHS 69

Wooddale High 0 @ Collierville 42

Fairley 6 @ Central 40

Sheffield 0 @ Cordova 36

Whitehaven 76 @Hamilton 0

MLK Prep 0 @ Harding Academy 48

Manassas 0 @ St. Benedict 42

Fairley 6 @ Central 40

Lausanne 55 @St. George’s 14

FACS 0 @ USJ 35

Fayette-Ware 7 @ Ripley 42

Horn Lake 45 @ South Panola 13

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.