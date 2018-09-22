Off and on rain expected this weekend

A cold front is currently pushing into the Mid-South, that is working with the increased moisture we currently have over the region, causing the showers and storm activity this weekend. The front will stall over the area today, so grab the rain gear and keep it handy as we push through the weekend. We will see scattered, periods of heavy downpours with afternoon highs in the middle 70s today and overnight lows in the 60s. Much the same will be expected for Sunday, with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Clouds will stick around most the weekend along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.