Off and on rain expected this weekend

Showers and storms are impacting the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with scattered rain chances through the weekend and into the start of next week.
A cold front is currently pushing into the Mid-South, that is working with the increased moisture we currently have over the region, causing the showers and storm activity this weekend. The front will stall over the area today, so grab the rain gear and keep it handy as we push through the weekend. We will see scattered, periods of heavy downpours with afternoon highs in the middle 70s today and overnight lows in the 60s. Much the same will be expected for Sunday, with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Clouds will stick around most the weekend along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 68.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Afternoon highs will be back into the lower to middle 80s to start the week next week with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see more clouds and rain along with some thunderstorms as a front pushes across the region. Thursday and Friday our rain chances lower but are not out of the forecast. Highs will hover close to 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows are back into the middle to upper 60s. Overall, a rather active weather pattern will be in place as we welcome in autumn.
