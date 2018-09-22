Periods of rain; dreary weekend

A slow-moving cold front will gradually push into the Mid-South, and will continue to bring more clouds and moisture into the area and will keep us will rain chances all weekend. The front will become stationary and won’t really move much in the next few days. We will see periods of rain and heavy downpours at times. This evening skies will stay cloudy and the rain will stick around. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. More of the same on the way tomorrow, highs will be back on the cooler side in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.