Periods of rain; dreary weekend

Scattered Showers and storms will continue to impact the Mid-South this evening and Sunday. Rain chances will even continue into the start of the work and school week.
A slow-moving cold front will gradually push into the Mid-South, and will continue to bring more clouds and moisture into the area and will keep us will rain chances all weekend. The front will become stationary and won’t really move much in the next few days. We will see periods of rain and heavy downpours at times. This evening skies will stay cloudy and the rain will stick around. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. More of the same on the way tomorrow, highs will be back on the cooler side in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THIS EVENING: Cloudy with showers. Rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 68.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Afternoon highs will be back into the lower to middle 80s to start the week next week with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see more clouds and rain along with some thunderstorms as a front pushes across the region. Thursday and Friday our rain chances will start to go down to near 20%. Highs will hover close to 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows are back into the middle to upper 60s. Happy Fall Y’all!