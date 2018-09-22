Prepare To Deal With Rain This Weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.