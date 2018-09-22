Prepare To Deal With Rain This Weekend

Expect scattered showers tonight with a low of 71 and northeast 5-10 mph winds. We’ll have similar conditions tomorrow, with a high of 78.
THE WEEKEND: A cold front entering the Mid-South is producing scattered showers and storms as it intersects an abundance of Gulf moisture. The front will stall over the area keeping scattered showers in the forecast for much of the day tomorrow. Scattered rain with periods of heavy downpours will continue Saturday night along with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
