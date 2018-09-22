Runners, walkers brave rain to raise money for St. Jude

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-Southerners ignored the rain Saturday morning to lace up for a good cause.
The annual St. Jude Walk Run brought 10,000 people to town, raising $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"Nothing was going to stop me from coming out and helping these kids," Barry Smith said. "It's for a good cause. It's a good race, family, friends, fun...can't beat it."
Thousands lined the streets at the starting line, with others cheering from the sideline.
Rain was steady, but so were the runners.
"I want to say thank you to all these folks who came out here even in a little bit of rain, a little bit of drizzle here," Richard Shadyac said.
Shadyac, the CEO of St. Jude's fundraising arm ALSAC, was thankful for the runners and walkers.
"We're going to raise over a million dollars here in Memphis," he said. "Nationally we have 39 of these going on at the same time. Hopefully, God willing, we will raise close to $12 million."
Teams from all over the country showed up to participate, including Sherry Meador from Oklahoma. She's a burn victim who said she grew up in a hospital. She was determined to complete the run.
"It means a lot to have the health and fitness to get to the finish line," Meador said.
It was just another event that will assist the families at St. Jude.
"It tells me that Memphis cares," Shadyac said. "That's what I like to say about our incredible community, Memphis cares. For 56 years this community has been here for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Whenever we call on Memphis, Memphis responds."
