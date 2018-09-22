Shooting victim shows up at church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 22, 2018 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 6:19 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A gunshot victim showed up to a South Memphis church Saturday afternoon.

A man with a gunshot wound was found outside New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church on Horn Lake Road, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Witnesses said there were children inside the church at the time.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

