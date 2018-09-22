Shooting victim shows up at church

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A gunshot victim showed up to a South Memphis church Saturday afternoon.
A man with a gunshot wound was found outside New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church on Horn Lake Road, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Witnesses said there were children inside the church at the time.
It’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place.
There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.
