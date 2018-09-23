Church catches fire hours before firefighter’s wedding

WAREHAM, MA (WCVB/CNN) - A Massachusetts couple found themselves in a hassle after the historic church they were supposed to be married in burst into flames Friday night.
St. Patrick’s Church in Wareham, MA, has seen better days.
The historic 70-year-old Catholic Church was closed after suffering $500,000 worth of damage during a three-alarm fire overnight.
"When the first company arrived, he had smoke coming from the roof of the building,” said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell of the Wareham Fire Department. “There's no sprinkler system, a wood frame, big building."
As the fire grew, mutual aid was called in but Onset firefighter Conrad Fernandes didn't just have his station calling him. His fiance Daliza Fernandes was calling because the church that was on fire was supposed to host the couple's wedding in a matter of hours.
"I just figured it was like a false alarm," she said. “And then they got there and they said there was an active fire and we all just started screaming."
"My guys were being called out," said Conrad Fernandes "I literally I was on the phone with DaLiza and my phone started going off because I'm responding to my phone."
As soon as the sun was up, the groom and his groomsmen started calling Catholic churches to move the wedding to a church in Dartmouth, MA.
The bride and groom said the ceremony ended up being beautiful, thanks to friends and family who jumped in to help and celebrate a day that almost went up in flames.
"Maybe 10 years, maybe even tomorrow, I'll laugh about it but I'm still in shock," Conrad Fernandes said.
His wife agreed.
"First thing he said to me 'it doesn't matter, we're getting married tomorrow, we'll find anywhere. You'll be Mrs. Fernandes tomorrow, ‘ " said DaLiza Fernandes.
And she now is.
