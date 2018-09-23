Former employee shoots, kills man at IPS

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Collierville police arrested a man for a shooting death at IPS Corporation on Friday night.
Termaine York, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Bruce Henderson.
The shooting happened Friday, Sept. 21 shortly before 8:17 p.m. Henderson was an employee of IPS and was in his vehicle for his lunch break.
Investigators said York was a former employee at IPS.
York is being held without bond.
No additional information is available at this time.
