Former employee shoots, kills man at IPS
Termaine York, 21 (Source: Collierville Police Dept.)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 23, 2018 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 3:39 PM

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Collierville police arrested a man for a shooting death at IPS Corporation on Friday night.

Termaine York, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Bruce Henderson.

The shooting happened Friday, Sept. 21 shortly before 8:17 p.m. Henderson was an employee of IPS and was in his vehicle for his lunch break.

Investigators said York was a former employee at IPS.

York is being held without bond.

No additional information is available at this time.

