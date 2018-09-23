Local church provides food, hygiene products to homeless

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We’re sending a High 5 to the volunteers with Bakers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Every week, for nearly 5 years, they show up in downtown Memphis to feed the homeless.
The church also provides hygiene products and whatever else they can round up from the Olive Branch food pantry.
"Well it's what God has called us to do. It's a ministry that got started up almost by accident. It seemed like an accident, but God was always in control," organizer Greg Hazelrig said.
Several other United Methodist churches in North Mississippi help out with the effort.
You can find them every Tuesday in Downtown Memphis.
