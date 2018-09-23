More rain to end weekend, start work week

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast for Sunday as our stalled-out front just hovers over the Mid-South.
The stalled-out front is bringing rain to the Mid-South Sunday morning and off and on showers are expected throughout the day. Expect lots of clouds across the region with afternoon highs only warming into the middle 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast today around 5 then shift out of the southeast around 5 tonight as the stationary front tries to lift north of the region. Showers are likely again overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 68.
MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The wet weather pattern is expected to stick around to start the work and school week. Cloudy skies will prevail through Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers each day. The stationary front looks to finally be pushed out of the region by Wednesday, that means rain chances will go down to end the week. Afternoon highs during this period will stay in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday but back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday as a cold front slides into the region. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Rain chances go down to end the week, during this period we will also see thinning of the clouds. Afternoon highs will hover near 80 degrees to end the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Finally feeling like fall as we push towards the weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Speaking out next weekend, right now I am looking at very small rain chances with afternoon highs in the lower 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year, along with a bit more sunshine. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
