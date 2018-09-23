More Unsettled Weather

MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The unsettled wet weather pattern is expected to stick around to start the work and school week. Monday, there could be a few embedded strong thunderstorms that may accompany the rain. Cloudy skies will prevail through Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers each day. The stationary front looks to finally push out of the region by Wednesday, that means rain chances will go down to end the week. Afternoon highs during this period will stay in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday but back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday as a cold front slides into the region. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.