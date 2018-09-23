More Unsettled Weather

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast for this evening and some periods of heavy rain will be possible. A stationary boundary will remain across the Mid-South.
The stationary front across the Mid-South will continue to produce periods of rain through the overnight. Skies will stay cloudy and there could be a few bouts of heavy rain. Temperatures stay cool and overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast around 5 tonight as the stationary front tries to lift north of the region. This will keep us on the humid side.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. Periods of rain 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain 60%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 67.
MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The unsettled wet weather pattern is expected to stick around to start the work and school week. Monday, there could be a few embedded strong thunderstorms that may accompany the rain. Cloudy skies will prevail through Wednesday with scattered to isolated showers each day. The stationary front looks to finally push out of the region by Wednesday, that means rain chances will go down to end the week. Afternoon highs during this period will stay in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday but back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday as a cold front slides into the region. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Rain chances go down to end the week, and more sunshine. Afternoon highs will hover near 80 degrees to end the week with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks dry and chances will be less than 20%. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
