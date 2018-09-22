O’Neill walks it off in 10

ST. LOUIS (KFVS) - The Cardinals needed extra innings while hosting the San Francisco Giants.
Adam Wainwright throw for six and 1/3 innings in the no decision giving up four runs and striking out six.
Wainwright also getting it done at the plate with an RBI single in the second (1-0 Cardinals).
Giants Joe Panik tied it up with a single in the third.
Paul DeJong gave the Cardinals the lead with another RBI single (2-1 Cardinals).
The Giants scrap up three runs in the seventh to give San Francisco a 4-2 lead.
Yadier Molina hit a two-run home run in the seventh to tie it up again.
Tyler O’Neill launched a solo blast in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off 5-4 Cardinals.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.