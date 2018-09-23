Silver Alert issued for missing veteran

Silver Alert issued for missing veteran
(Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 23, 2018 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 12:57 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen near his home.

Charles Robert Boyd was last seen on Normandy Drive in West Memphis, AR Friday afternoon.

Boyd is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts, a white shirt, and black flip flops.

He may be traveling in a green 2008 Ford Escape with Arkansas tags 015NMK.

If you see him, you’re asked to call West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.