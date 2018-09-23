Silver Alert issued for missing veteran

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen near his home.
Charles Robert Boyd was last seen on Normandy Drive in West Memphis, AR Friday afternoon.
Boyd is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts, a white shirt, and black flip flops.
He may be traveling in a green 2008 Ford Escape with Arkansas tags 015NMK.
If you see him, you’re asked to call West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.
