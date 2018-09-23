Singletary embracing new challenge with Memphis Express

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mike Singletary knows what the pinnacle of professional football is like. As the heart of the Chicago Bears defense in the mid-1980s he won a Super Bowl in 1985, and went to 10 Pro Bowls in his 11 year NFL career.
After his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998, Singletary entered the coaching business. He worked in various assistant coaching roles with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, and served as the head coach of the 49ers during the 2009-10 season.
Now Singletary is embracing a new opportunity as the head coach of the Memphis Express in the newest pro football franchise --the Alliance of American Football.
The head coach of the Express spoke to WMC Action News 5 sports reporter Sudu Upadhyay about the challenges of coaching a new franchise, what to expect from the team in its inaugural season and more:
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.