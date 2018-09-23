Store manager shot, killed during robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating after a store manager was shot in killed Saturday night.
The shooting happened at the Express Mart on Knight Arnold Road just before midnight.
Police say the manager was in the process of closing the store when two male suspects shot him. They entered the store and stole cash.
The 54-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
One of the suspects was wearing a 'Scream' mask and black hoodie.
The other suspect was also in a mask.
They fled the scene in a silver or gray vehicle.
If you have any information on this homicide you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
