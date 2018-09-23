Turnovers sting Tennessee in 47-21 blowout to Florida

Tennessee: After playing turnover-free football in its first two games, Tennessee has committed eight in its last two contests. Tennessee also had costly penalties, including a late hit by star offensive tackle Trey Smith and unsportsmanlike conduct by head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols can’t afford those types of mistakes to have any chance of winning a game over the next month as they enter the toughest part of their schedule. Tennessee’s next four opponents are No. 2 Georgia, No. 9 Auburn, No. 1 Alabama and South Carolina.