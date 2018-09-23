Wild ’N Out producer Nick Cannon talks business, spirituality, Memphis culture

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Nick Cannon and the Wild ‘N Out cast made a stop in Memphis at FedExForum on Saturday as the crew blazes across the country on a 25 city tour.
MTV’s Wild ‘N Out is known to deliver shows packed with humor and plenty of surprises.
What might also surprise comedy fans is Cannon’s off camera, serene temperament rooted in music and spirituality.
Cannon is a father, rapper, actor, comedian, director, screenwriter, film and record producer, entrepreneur, and radio and television personality.
Ahead of the show, iHeartMedia hosted an intimate meet and greet with Cannon at the AT&T Thanks Sound Studio.
Cannon spoke comfortably with iHeartMedia executive Devin Steel about a range of topics.
On the Wild ‘N Out reference/comparison as the next generation of Saturday Night Live:
“To think of the platform that SNL created, I’m honored to even be compared to that show, with a show that I created. Wild ‘N Out is a reminder for us not to take ourselves so serious. We [the cast] are a family, we say what we want to say about each other but we hug it out when it’s all done. No love lost.”
Advice for newcomers in entertainment:
“Self motivation is key. There are so many naysayers who will tell you that you can’t do what you want to do. Be a self generator—everybody wants to be the plug but you have to be able to generate your brand and be able to promote yourself.”
On balancing several business ventures:
“Meditation and prayer. Find time for yourself. I compare myself to a church musician. I play seven instruments. I’m an artist and I have a passion. The same way a song moves you in church, it’s the same in this industry. I tap into the energy of music and the people around me. Ride the wave until you catch the next one. Music is my foundation and everything else opened up for me.”
On what’s next for his career: “Steaming and digital have changed the landscape of television and everyone is chasing numbers. Everyone is trying to figure it out. Sitcoms aren't dead. My company is hoping to break though and set new trends.”
On recent Kanye West fallout:
“I love Ye but it’s all media and he is a mastermind to get attention. He comes from a genuine place. He’s emotional and we can have a conversation about all this when he’s ready.”
On what makes Memphis a melting pot of talent:
“The Memphis culture is electric. People been borrowing from y’all for generations. Energy in Memphis is organic. Business is being done everywhere in places like New York, Atlanta, and L.A. but people get lost in the sauce. Here people can zone in and focus on a craft and make connections. Having to move around to make it big or get it popping is a mentality of yesterday. Get your own people to rock with you. The more you get your own to embrace, you the bigger you’re bound to be. It’s about authenticity.”
On networking in the industry:
“Rather than putting power in networking know your net worth. Know what you bring to the table before you reach out to others or enter a room of power players. When they smell what you’re cooking then they’ll eat at your table and you can dominate negotiations—but don’t come with anything half-cooked.
On frequently wearing a turban:
“Wearing the turban for me is sovereignty. It comes from a spiritual place—self governing, seeking and understanding of self. I remember seeing Andre 3000 wearing it back in the day and I was thinking that’s fly!”
