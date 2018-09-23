Wild ’N Out producer Nick Cannon talks business, spirituality, Memphis culture

“The Memphis culture is electric. People been borrowing from y’all for generations. Energy in Memphis is organic. Business is being done everywhere in places like New York, Atlanta, and L.A. but people get lost in the sauce. Here people can zone in and focus on a craft and make connections. Having to move around to make it big or get it popping is a mentality of yesterday. Get your own people to rock with you. The more you get your own to embrace, you the bigger you’re bound to be. It’s about authenticity.”