Antioch church moving forward 1 year after mass shooting

ANTIOCH, TN (WMC) - This weekend marks a solemn anniversary in Middle Tennessee.
It’s been one year since a gunman opened fire on a church in Antioch, killing one woman and injuring several other members of the congregation.
The church has now found healing through renovations, as WSMV reports.
What happened in this church will leave a scar forever – they’re moving forward, but never forgetting.
“We've had different members who have engaged in counseling,” said Minster Joey Span. “They've needed counseling and they've sought that, and they've done that.”
It’s been a year-long journey for everyone who witnessed the gunman walk into the church and at close range indiscriminately fire.
The family of Melanie Crow is at the top of their prayer list, who died in the mass shooting
“She was shot and killed here,” Span said. “She was the only one who was killed, and I was looking through her emails, her Facebook and one of her last posts was that she was here.”
Prayers are also being offered up to the alleged gunman Emanuel Samson.
For the congregation, forgiving is part of moving on and healing.
“We’re also praying for Emanuel and we want him to come out of this with a clear heart toward God and his life right with God,” Spann said.
In the year since the shooting, the church has gotten a makeover to help erase some of the memories.
“We’re trying to change the look of the auditorium in a way to sort of wipe out part of that memory what took place,” Spann said.
The pews were re-configured as part of the renovation.
The seats will now be at an angle, so members can watch the minister, but also keep an eye on the door that was used by the gunman.
