Clouds and rain chances continue, temperatures more fall-like

The stationary front that settled across the Mid-South this past weekend will finally move as it will lift to the north as a warm front from south to north through our area. This will change things slightly as the rain will be more scattered this afternoon and there could be a few thunderstorms.
The will be more breaks in the rain but clouds will hang tough. Temperatures will be near average today with highs in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for a few showers this evening and temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 70s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy. 70%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 83.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: The front will linger near our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for at least a few showers. Scattered rain will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s on Tuesday and then only top out in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Although a few spotty showers will be possible Thursday through the weekend, rain chances will be lower than the beginning of the week. Highs will climb back up the mid 80s for the weekend.
