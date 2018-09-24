Clouds and rain chances continue, temperatures more fall-like

REST OF THE WEEK: The front will linger near our area for the next few days, which will give us a chance for at least a few showers. Scattered rain will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s on Tuesday and then only top out in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Although a few spotty showers will be possible Thursday through the weekend, rain chances will be lower than the beginning of the week. Highs will climb back up the mid 80s for the weekend.