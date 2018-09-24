Congress set to fund government, but not Trump’s wall

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to pass a crucial spending bill that averts a government shutdown, but there’s one potential obstacle: President Donald Trump. Neither party wants the government to close ahead of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, but Trump has made clear his frustration at the lack of money for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He says it is “ridiculous” the wall has yet to be fully funded. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)