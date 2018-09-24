Ex-employee kills employee on lunch break at Collierville factory

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Cordova man was killed at his job, and police have arrested a former employee with his murder.
Bruce Henderson, 50, was shot and killed at IPS Corportation in Collierville on Friday night. Police said he was taking a lunch break when 21-year-old Tremaine York shot him.
IPS declined to comment on the shooting, so it's unclear what the relationship between the two men was.
Collierville Alderman Billy Patton categorized the killing as "workplace violence."
"It's a sad thing when we can't solve our issues by sitting down and talking about it, but have to resort to violence," Patton said.
One man who knew Henderson from a previous job said Henderson was never involved in conflict and worked with respect and dignity.
Patton said he wants to assure the community that safety is a top priority in Collierville.
"That's why a lot of people move out here," Patton said. "It's a safe place for their families."
York is being held without bond.
